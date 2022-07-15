Man faces several criminal charges after crash in LaSalle

A Markham, Ont., man is facing several charges after a single-vehicle crash in LaSalle.

Police say patrol officers discovered a severely damaged Toyota Corolla about 10 metres off the roadway in the 700 block of Highway 18 just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Officers say it was apparent that the vehicle had just been involved in a serious collision and officers quickly began to investigate.

Officers located the male driver, who was still with the vehicle and began to assess if he was injured. While the officers were speaking with him, police say he fled on foot and tried to hide but was quickly located.

Officers say they formed the opinion that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the prior consumption of alcohol and he was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigating officer demanded that the man provide a breath sample, which he refused. Refusal to provide a breath sample when demanded by a police officer is a criminal offence.

Paramedics were summoned to assess injuries the man sustained as a result of the collision and he was transported to the hospital for further assessment.

The investigation revealed that the involved Toyota had been reported stolen out of York Region, Ontario the night before.

Investigators also learned that the man was currently bound by a Judicial Release Order to remain in his residence at all times except for personal medical emergencies. At the time of the incident, the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for a variety of reasons.

As a result of this investigation, the man was charged with the following offences and held in custody for a bail hearing:

Impaired operation

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Fail to comply with release order

Two counts of driving while under suspension

Anyone with information should call LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at https://www.catchcrooks.com/ 519 258-8477.