Man faces mischief charge after allegedly throwing rock at restaurant window

A Wallaceburg man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly throwing a rock at a window of a Chatham fast-food restaurant.

Police say officers attended the area of 25 Ct. Clair Street around 12 p.m. Saturday following mischief call.

A 39-year-old Wallaceburg man was allegedly seen throwing a rock at the window, causing about $1,000 in damage.

The man was found and arrested for mischief under $5,000.

He was taken to the police station where he was lodged for a bail hearing.