WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person is facing charges of impaired driving, while another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a single vehicle collision in Amherstburg.

Police say just before midnight Saturday, officers responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Concession Road 3.

The passenger in the vehicle had to be extracted from the wreck.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old Amherstburg man who was showing signs of impairment.