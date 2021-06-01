Advertisement
Man faces impaired charges following Amherstburg collision
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 7:32PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person is facing charges of impaired driving, while another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a single vehicle collision in Amherstburg.
Police say just before midnight Saturday, officers responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Concession Road 3.
The passenger in the vehicle had to be extracted from the wreck.
Officers arrested a 22-year-old Amherstburg man who was showing signs of impairment.