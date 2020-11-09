WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges after police say another man was found bleeding in a parking lot.

Chatham-Kent police responded the parking lot on McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham Sunday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man was assaulted during a verbal altercation by another man, known to him, with a knife. The man fled the residence for help.

Officers went to the home on Ursuline Avenue and the 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested.

Upon being searched incident to arrest, the man was found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with his release conditions and drug possession. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Chatham man, was treated and released from the hospital for his injuries.