LONDON, ONT. -- LaSalle Police Service is investigating an unusual encounter that took place on Friday.

A young woman who was riding her bike was approached by a male driving a dark coloured sedan in the area of Malden Road near Delmar Street.

Reacting to a siren from the vehicle and the drive gesturing for her to pull over, the female entered the parking lot of the Malden Square Plaza.

The male, who exited the vehicle, asked a few general questions during the brief encounter and told the female that she could leave.

No personal questions such as where she lived or her name were asked.

The male was described as:

white

brown hair

deep raspy voice

muscular

6' tall

wearing a police ballistic vest with the words, 'Lasalle Police' on the front

wearing dark cargo pants and a shirt with 'Police' on the sleeves

wearing mirrored sunglasses and a black ball cap

wearing a surgical type mask

The vehicle was described as:

Dark in colour

Newer Sedan

equipped with a push bar on the front bumper

may have lights on the dash that were not activated

no police car markings

The Lasalle Police Service have confirmed none of their officers or vech icles were in the plaza at that time and none reported an interaction as described by the victim.

As this matter is currently under investigation,the public is encouraged to contact the police at (519) 969-5210 with an related information.