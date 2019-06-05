

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old man has died nearly two weeks after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash in Thamesville.

The three vehicle crash occurred on May 25 on Industrial Road around 9:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was northbound on Industrial Road when he crossed the centre line colliding with two other vehicles.

He sustained life-threatening injuries as was airlifted to hospital in London.

Police say he died of his injuries on Tuesday June 4.

The collision remains under investigation. The deceased identity has not been released.