WINDSOR -- Windsor police say a man has died nearly three months after an SUV crashed into a building on University Avenue.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in the 1700 block of University Avenue West.

When Windsor police officers arrived at the scene, they saw a silver Jeep Liberty that is believed to have collided with both a light pole and the front of a restaurant.

There were no patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Police say a woman was driving the Jeep and two men were passengers.

The driver and one man were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man who was originally transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries passed away on Feb. 7.

Officers say the incident continues to be actively investigated and is now being classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.