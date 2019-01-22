

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a 56-year-old man has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury.

Police say a vehicle struck the back of a tractor trailer on the highway between County Road 42 and Queens Line around 12 p.m. on Monday.

Douglas Hunter, 56 of Glencoe, Alabama was transported to an area hospital, but later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The highway was closed for approximately six hours while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed the investigation.