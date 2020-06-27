WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police responded to a call of a male breaking into a home on Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The male allegedly broke into a residence, punched a female victim in the face, and then began chasing neighbours with a machete.

As a result of an investigation, the male has been charged with break and enter, assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, theft, and mischief.

The suspect is being held, and is awaiting a bail hearing.