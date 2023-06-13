Weapons, uttering threats charges laid after lengthy police stand-off

A Windsor man has been arrested after allegedly using both a knife and an axe to threaten his neighbour, police said.

Officers received two separate complaints on Monday around 7 p.m. about a suspect threatening a neighbour with a knife and an axe, and uttering threats.

Police said when officers arrived on scene in the 900 block of Elsmere Avenue, the suspect threatened them and refused to leave his home and cooperate with the investigation.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) were called to the scene to contain the residence and execute a search warrant after police had “exhausted all efforts” to communicate with the man.

More than 12 hours later, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the man exited his residence and arrested without incident.

A 48-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and uttering death threats and weapons dangerous.