A 36-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after police say he was going 150 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement around 7:30 p.m. on Monday on the 401 near Orford Road.

Police say an eastbound vehicle registered a speed in excessive of 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The male driver from Strathroy-Caradoc Township has been charged with race a motor vehicle - excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on July 25, to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.