Man charged with stunt driving, caught going 57 km/h above speed limit

A 46-year-old man had his licence suspended for a month after he was caught speeding nearly double the posted limit.

LaSalle police say the man was running late. He was pulled over for driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

He was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14.

Police are reminding residents to drive safe and slow down.