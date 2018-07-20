

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man in his 70’s is facing sexually assault charges of a personal support worker.

Police began the investigation on Monday, July 16.

A woman in her 30's, who works as a personal support worker, reported that she had been sexually assaulted by one of her clients, while working at his residence.

Police say she stated that the man touched her inappropriately.

The man was charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.