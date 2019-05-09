

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and choking a woman who posted an online ad for cleaning services.

On Wednesday around 11 a.m., officers responded to a check on the well-being call for service.

Investigation led officers to a residence located in the 8000 block of Darlington Crescent.

Officers believed that an adult inside the residence may be in danger, and as a result they forced their way into the residence.

Once inside they located a woman with non-life-threating injuries.

A man was also located inside the residence and placed under arrest without incident.

The woman was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The scene was contained, and officers from the Major Crimes Branch were notified of the case.

Investigation revealed that the woman had recently posted an advertisement on the internet offering professional cleaning services.

The suspect communicated with the victim and arranged to meet.

The suspect then drove the victim to a residence in the 8000 block of Darlington Crescent.

Police say once inside the pair began to discuss the cleaning agreement, when suddenly the suspect began assaulting the victim.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

Suthakar Muthucumaru, 44, from Windsor, is charged with the following offences from this incident sexual assault, forcible confinement, choking a person and assault.

From this new case, investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were also able to link the suspect to an investigation with similar circumstances from December of 2018. From that earlier investigation, Suthakar Muthucumaru is further facing charges of assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

Due to the nature of these offences, investigators believe the potential exists for further victims.

The Windsor Police Service would also like to remind the community of the inherent dangers of meeting a stranger in person. It should only be done while in a public place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.