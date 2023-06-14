Man charged with pointing gun at people in Chatham alleyway

Chatham-Kent police say a 77-year-old man is facing charges after pointing a gun at people in an alleyway.

At 12:08 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Grand Avenue East in Chatham for a weapons investigation.

Through investigation, police say they learned the victims walked into an alleyway after hearing a commotion. Upon seeing the victims, the man pointed a firearm at them and commented he would shoot if they got any closer.

Upon police arrival, police say the man was found holding the firearm and placed it on a chair when directed. The man was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was identified as a pellet gun.

The 77-year-old Charing Cross man was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and uttering threats. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.