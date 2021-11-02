Man charged with mischief in multiple graffiti incidents

Windsor, Ont. -

A 24-year-old from Windsor is facing 10 mischief charges after allegedly spray painting multiple buildings throughout the city.

Windsor police responded to the 400 block of Pitt Street West on Oct. 22 after it was reported a suspect spray painted graffiti on an exterior wall of the business.

Surveillance footage was reviewed and it was determined the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 17. A suspect was then identified and arrested without incident on Oct. 22.

Police charged the 24-year-old with mischief under $5,000 and he was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

The Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit continued to investigate this along with other graffiti incidents that happened across the city to determine whether they were connected.

Through investigation, police linked several incidents to the same suspect, including three of the incidents that had been previously reported.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on Monday without incident and is facing an additional nine counts of mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com