Man charged with manslaughter in woman’s drug overdose death

Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old man with manslaughter in connection to the drug-related death of a local woman.

In December 2022, a 47-year-old woman was found deceased at a residence located in the 3400 block of Wilkinson Lane. Police say an autopsy revealed that she died because of a drug overdose.

Toxicology tests showed the drugs supplied to the victim had contained a lethal dose of fentanyl, according to a news release from police.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation to identify and locate the victim’s drug provider.

Through investigation, officers identified 27-year-old Tyler Ouellette as the suspect.

On June 18, around 7 p.m., members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) arrested Ouellette in the 2600 block of Lauzon Rd. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.