WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is facing an impaired driving charge after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say early Saturday morning an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop with the emergency lights flashing when another driver turned onto the road and collided with the cruiser.

Police say the collision caused minimal damage.

The 36-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation and taken to police headquarters to submit a breath sample.

Police say the driver registered nearly 4.5 times the legal limited and was charged with Driver Over 80.

Once sober he was released with a future court date.