Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into parked car, fleeing the scene

A 23-year-old man from Chatham, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a parked car while intoxicated and then fled the scene, Chatham-Kent police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday, police received a call that a person driving a car on Degge Street in Chatham had struck a parked car and then fled the scene.

Officers were soon able to locate the suspect vehicle on Merrit Avenue, and then located the driver.

Police said the driver was administered a roadside breath test which resulted in a fail. The driver was then transported to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters, where further breath tests resulted in the accused being over the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man from Chatham has been charged with failing to stop after an accident and having over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood while operating a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody with a future court date of Nov. 28.