A 27-year-old man has been charged after Chatham-Kent police say he was going over 170 kilometres per hour on Highway 401.

An officer noticed the vehicle on Sunday around 10:20 a.m. near Victoria Road and pulled him over.

The driver, Dabeeruddin Mohammed, from Mississauga, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on June 13 to answer to the charge.

His driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.