Man charged with going 170 km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with speeding on Highway 401.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 11:12AM EDT
A 27-year-old man has been charged after Chatham-Kent police say he was going over 170 kilometres per hour on Highway 401.
An officer noticed the vehicle on Sunday around 10:20 a.m. near Victoria Road and pulled him over.
The driver, Dabeeruddin Mohammed, from Mississauga, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.
He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on June 13 to answer to the charge.
His driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.