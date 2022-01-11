Man charged with Essex County break-ins and hitting a police cruiser
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was involved in multiple break-ins at businesses Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
On Dec. 10, 2021, officers investigated multiple break and enters to local businesses. Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle and in the process struck a police cruiser. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
Through the course of the investigation, a male suspect was identified.
The OPP Essex County Street Crime Unit arrested the suspect On Sunday, Jan. 9.
The Marmora, Ont. man was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Break, Enter a Place - Commit Indicatable Offence
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Mischief - destroys or damages property
- Dangerous Operation
- Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon
The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice-Windsor, at a later date.
If anyone has any knowledge of these incidents they are asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.