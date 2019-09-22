

CTV Windsor





At approximately 4:00am Saturday morning, police responded to a fail to remain motor vehicle collision that took place on Harvey Street in Chatham.

It was discovered that the driver and victim knew one another, which led investigators to believe the fail to remain was intentional.

The driver is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The suspect has been charged with attempt murder.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition at Windsor hospital.

No further information has been provided at this time.