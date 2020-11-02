WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 20-year-old man with assault and criminal harassment after an incident with his pregnant girlfriend.

Police received information about a domestic disturbance on Sunday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that during a verbal argument, the man assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. When she left the situation, the man allegedly sent her 12 unwanted text messages and called her 32 times.

The 20-year-old Florence, Ont., man has been arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.