WINDSOR -- A 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer during his arrest at a hospital in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the report of a man causing a disturbance at the hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say as officers attempted to arrest the man in the Emergency Room area, he resisted arrest.

A struggle ensued as the officers escorted the man outside, resulting in an officer being kicked, according to police.

Police used a Taser and the man was taken into custody.

The 31-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with causing a disturbance, resist arrest, assault police and breaching his release conditions by consuming methamphetamine. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.