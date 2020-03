LONDON, ONT. -- A 29-year old man has been charged following an alleged assault on Chatham-Kent police officers.

Police say just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Harvey Street home for a disturbance.

Once on scene, a man began pushing and kicking officers.

He was arrested for assault police and breach of probation.

No one was hurt and the suspect was held for a bail hearing.