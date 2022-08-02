Man charged with assault after allegedly punching business owner

A 33-year-old man is facing charges of uttering threats and assault following an altercation over suspected stolen copper wire Monday.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance around 7:52 p.m. on Lisgar Street in Wallaceburg.

Police learned a man was seen dragging suspected stolen copper wire down the sidewalk and tried to sell it to a business owner who called police.

A struggle over the wire ensued and the man threatened the business owner.

Police say the business owner tried to block the man’s path, but the man punched him twice.

Police arrived while the scuffle was going on.

A Walpole Island man was arrested and is facing charges of uttering threats and assault. He was taken to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date.