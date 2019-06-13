Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Chatham
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 11:16AM EDT
A 26-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and weapons dangerous to the public after a stabbing in Chatham.
Police say a 34-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in an apartment on Grand Avenue early Tuesday morning.
He was treated and released from hospital.
No names have been released, but police say the two men knew each other.