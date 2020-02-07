Man charged with 10 fireams offences after alleged theft
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 1:38PM EST
Police release surveillance shots of suspect in theft of firearms and ammunition from a business at the 4100 block of Walker Road on Jan. 22, 2020. (Windsor Police/Crime Stoppers)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have now charged a man in relation to an alleged theft of firearms from a Walker Road business.
A 42-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft under $5,000, three counts of breach of probabtion and 10 firearms-related offences.
Police say firearms and a quantity of ammo were taken from a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road on January 22.
Police say the man was arrested without incident.