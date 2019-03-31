Man charged in crash that set cows loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Highway 401 westbound was closed for hours after a collision set a small herd of cows loose. (Source: Sgt Kerry Schmidt, @OPP_HSD)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 12:10PM EDT
Provincial police say a man is facing charges after a crash left cows roaming on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a cattle carrier hit a cement barrier at about 11:30 p.m.
Twelve other cows were killed.
Schmidt says the 36-year-old driver was slightly hurt.
The man has been charged with careless driving.