Man charged for allegedly making several false 911 calls

A cell phone about to call 911, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A cell phone about to call 911, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 39-year-old man after he allegedly made several 911 calls with false claims.

On Tuesday at 4:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to Grand Avenue West in Chatham for numerous medical emergency calls made by the man.

Officers say they attended and found the claims were false.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with public mischief. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 12.

