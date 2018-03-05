

CTV Windsor





A 24-year-old man has been charged after police say he shot himself in the foot and tried to blame it on somebody else.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Charles Street on Saturday around 12 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police went to a residence in the area and found the 24-year-old with a wound to his foot.

He was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The involved residence was secured and an investigation was launched.

Police say the injured man identified himself to officers using a false name and relayed to investigators that he had been a victim of a crime and had been shot.

Investigation determined that the man had been holding a firearm during an argument when an accidental discharge wounded his foot.

No firearm has been recovered in this investigation.

David McComb, 24, from the Niagara Region, is charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, breach of recognizance X6, and numerous firearm related charges.

