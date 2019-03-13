

Police on patrol in Chatham say they were alerted to a man believed to be passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Officers were on patrol Tuesday evening when they were told about the man and proceeded to investigate.

Police say they determined the man was driving while impaired by drug.

A 46 year-old St. Thomas man was arrested brought to Chatham-Kent Police headquarters for further testing.

As a result of the test, he is facing an impaired by drug charge.