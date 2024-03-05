Man charged after multiple break-ins in Tecumseh and Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say a man has been charged after multiple break-ins were reported in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
The Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) identified an individual who was responsible for eight Break and Enter investigations between May 21, 2023 and Feb. 22, 2024.
As a result, on March 3, 2024, the 56-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:
· Robbery with violence S.343(a) CC (ONE COUNT)
· Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence S.348(1)(a) CC (ONE COUNT)
· Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence S.348(1)(b) CC (SIX COUNTS)
· Possession Break In Instruments S 351(1) CC (SIX COUNTS)
· Disguise with Intent S.351(2) (TWO COUNTS)
· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 S.354(1)(a) CC (ONE COUNT)
The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, located in Windsor.
The Essex County OPP is requesting that anyone with information regarding these investigations to call 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
