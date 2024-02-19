Man charged after home invasion in Chatham

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after police say he broke into an apartment and threatened the occupants with a knife.

Chatham-Kent police responded to an apartment on Delaware Avenue in Chatham for a break and enter.

Through investigation, officers say they learned the man, armed with a knife, forced entry into an apartment and threatened the occupants. The man fled the apartment when police were called.

Officers quickly located the man in the backyard of a nearby residence. The man was safely taken into custody and the knife was recovered.

Upon a search incident to arrest, police say the man was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 42-year-old Chatham man was charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.