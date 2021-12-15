Man charged after hitting woman with car during argument: CK police
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
A 22-year-old man has been charged after police say he hit a woman with his car in Chatham.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance on Park Avenue West.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that an argument between a man and woman resulted in the man hitting the woman with his car.
The woman was transported via ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.
The 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He remained in police custody Wednesday morning.