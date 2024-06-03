Man charged after found slumped at steering wheel in park : CKPS

A 56-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged after police say he was slumped at a steering wheel in a local park.

At 9:40 a.m., police were called to check on the well-being of a man observed slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at Kingston Park in Chatham.

An officer attended and believed the man to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He was arrested and transported to the Ontario Provincial Police station for tests.

The 56-year-old Chatham Kent man was charged with impaired driving. He was released with conditions and a future court date of July 17.