Man charged after failing to remain at crash
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:33PM EST
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Chatham-Kent police arrested a Blenheim man following an alleged hit-and-run on Middle Line.
Police say the 50-year-old man stuck a hydro pole and left the scene heading east.
A responding officer located the suspect and was able to stop him.
Police say the man had been consuming alcohol and also had a suspended licence.
The man was charged with driving while under suspension and failing to remain. He was also issued a three-day suspension.
Correction:
hit-and-run, hydro pole, blenheim man, suspension, middle line