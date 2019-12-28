Chatham-Kent police arrested a Blenheim man following an alleged hit-and-run on Middle Line.

Police say the 50-year-old man stuck a hydro pole and left the scene heading east.

A responding officer located the suspect and was able to stop him.

Police say the man had been consuming alcohol and also had a suspended licence.

The man was charged with driving while under suspension and failing to remain. He was also issued a three-day suspension.