WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 48-year-old man has been charged after police say he threw a brick and shattered the glass door of Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the man shattered the door on the south side of headquarters.

Police found the man in the rear parking lot of police headquarters and he was arrested.

The 48-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with mischief under $5,000. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.