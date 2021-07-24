WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old is facing charges after a break-in near the University of Windsor.

Windsor police patrol officers responded to a call for service in the 700 block of Patricia Road around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who appeared agitated and was displaying aggressive behavior. The man had minor injuries from a previous altercation. Emergency personnel attended the scene to assess the injuries on the male.

While on scene with the man, officers received information from the University of Windsor Campus Police of a recent break and enter into a building located in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue.

Police say the suspect description provided by University of Windsor Campus Police matched the description of the man with patrol officers.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested without incident.

He is charged with Beak and Enter with Intent to Commit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.