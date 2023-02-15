Man charged after break and enter, attacking woman with scissors

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly violated a release order, broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her with a pair of scissors on Tuesday, police said.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 5:04 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to a domestic disturbance on Chatham Street in Harwich Township.

Police said a man and woman were engaged in a verbal argument, which resulted in the man leaving the residence. Sometime later however, the man returned and kicked in the door to the woman’s home, causing damage to the frame.

Once inside the woman’s home, police said the man caused damage to doors and kitchen appliances. The situation then escalated when the man threw the woman to the ground and attacked her with a pair of scissors.

The man then left the woman’s home and damaged the woman’s car as he left the property.

Police soon learned that the man was apparently released by the court on June 22, 2022 with a condition to reside at an address in Tara, Ont., and to stay inside the residence 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for certain exceptions.

At 5:13 p.m. police located the man a short distance away from the woman’s home and placed him under arrest.

As a result, a 34-year-old man from Tara was charged with breaking and entering, assault, mischief, failing to comply with a release order and two counts of assault with a weapon for his alleged involvement.

The accused was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.