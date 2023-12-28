Man charged after allegedly using counterfeit cash at pizza shop

A man has been charged months after allegedly using counterfeit money at a pizza restaurant in Wallceburg.

Chatham-Kent police responded to Dominos on Feb. 22, 2023 to investigate after it was reported to man used the fraudulent cash to make purchases at the pizza shop.

Police say the transaction was caught on surveillance and a local bank confirmed the money was counterfeit.

An officer found and arrested the man who was then released with conditions and a court date. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up.

Police saw the man on King Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday while on general patrol.

The 36-year-old from Chatham-Kent is now facing two counts of possessing counterfeit money and two counts of uttering counterfeit money.

He has been released with a new court date.