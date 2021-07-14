Advertisement
Man charged 7 times in 10 months for driving while suspended
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 10:58AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a man seven times over the past 10 months for driving while suspended.
Police say his motorcycle was stopped on Duncan street in Wallaceburg.
The man operating the motorcycle was known to police and currently suspended from driving.
He arrested and held for bail.