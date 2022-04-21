Man caught on surveillance allegedly stealing bicycle in Tecumseh

OPP in Tecumseh are investigating a bicycle theft and are reaching out to the public for any information.

Officers were called to the 13000 block of Riverside Drive on Wednesday, April 13 around 7 p.m. after a man was caught on surveillance video riding the bike away from the area.

Police say a 2021 Giant ATX, 26" frame, matte black bicycle was taken by a man who is described as white, wearing black pants and a grey hoodie.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com