WINDSOR, ONT. -- Florida resident John Adams didn’t know just how big his highly personal campaign to reopen the border would get when he started airing attack-style ads back in May.

Nearly three months and tens of thousands of ad-dollars later, the outspoken American resident has set foot on Canadian soil, and couldn’t be happier.

“I’m probably going to get on my knees and kiss the dock. It’s been too long,” says Adams, who owns property on Vancouver Island and made annual trips up north to beat the summer Florida heat.

But that all stopped in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic closed down society and the Canada-U.S. land border to all non-essential travel.

“It feels wonderful, we’re excited, it’s been almost a year since we’ve seen our place,” he says.

Adams launched an ad campaign in late May, airing commercial spots on major U.S. networks to draw more attention to the issues of property owners and separated families who cannot cross the border.

His GoFundMe page has brought in more than $46,000, which eventually funded hundreds of ads in both Canadian and American markets, targeting decision-makers on both sides of the border.

“It gave me a sense of accomplishment. A lot of people got involved. We had over 350 donors,” Adams says of the success of the campaign. “But honestly, it feels like half of a victory, because the other half is still waiting on Joe Biden to do the same thing and open the US border to Canadians.

Last week, representative Brian Higgins penned a letter to the White House, calling for a plan to open the U-S border to Canadians based on science and data.

“Such a plan requires the administration to be honest and direct with the American people and the members of Congress who represent them about when we can expect northern border operations to return to normal,” Higgins wrote on Aug. 3.

“I imagine the pressure the decision makers are under across the river is immense and they’re working diligently, I’m sure, in trying to find a solution that allows the entire border system to reopen in a structured way,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who is hopeful that can happen by Aug. 21, 2021 when the current ban on non-essential land travel to the U.S. expires.

“I hope that we can find a way to find symmetry at the border so that the rules are the same and we can both enjoy each other’s countries.”

Dilkens says Canadians and Windsorites can rest assured the current system in place at our borders is the best way to move forward into a new normal at the border.

“The people who are coming over from the US are the safest of the safe travellers,” he says. “They’re coming fully vaccinated with a negative COVID-test in hand.”