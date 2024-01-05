Man beaten with golf club while sleeping, 2 suspects charged: Windsor police

A man is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was beaten by two suspects with a golf club while he slept on Thursday.

According to the Windsor Police Service, on Jan. 4 police responded to a call for service in the 1400-block of Grove Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located a 38-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries.

Police soon determined that two men had assaulted the victim with a golf club while he was asleep.

Officers located and arrested the suspects soon after.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man and a 39-year-old man have been each charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online on the Catch Crooks website.