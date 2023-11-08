Man attempts to resist arrest, charged with assaulting officer

A man is facing multiple charges including assaulting an officer after a disturbance at an apartment complex in Wallaceburg.

Police were called to a building on Thomas Street Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. after it was reported a tenant was in the hallway verballing berating a victim, “calling her several obscenities and threatened to kill her,” police say.

When officers arrived, they tried to engage with the accused but he took off on foot, despite being notified he was to be placed under arrest.

Police say officers were eventually able to apprehend the man when he started pushing police and punching the officer.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, obstructing a peace officer, and assaultnig peace officer.

Police learned the man was also wanted for failing to attend court for robbery charges as well as resisting or obstructing a public or peace officer.

The man was taken to police headquarters where he has been held pending bail.