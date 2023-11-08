WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man attempts to resist arrest, charged with assaulting officer

    File Photo File Photo

    A man is facing multiple charges including assaulting an officer after a disturbance at an apartment complex in Wallaceburg.

    Police were called to a building on Thomas Street Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. after it was reported a tenant was in the hallway verballing berating a victim, “calling her several obscenities and threatened to kill her,” police say.

    When officers arrived, they tried to engage with the accused but he took off on foot, despite being notified he was to be placed under arrest.

    Police say officers were eventually able to apprehend the man when he started pushing police and punching the officer.

    The 32-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, obstructing a peace officer, and assaultnig peace officer.

    Police learned the man was also wanted for failing to attend court for robbery charges as well as resisting or obstructing a public or peace officer.

    The man was taken to police headquarters where he has been held pending bail.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News