

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a 66-year-old man says he was assaulted while standing vigil at the Chatham Cenotaph.

Officers responded to a disturbance near the cenotaph on Saturday night around 9 p.m.

Police say a 66-year-old Dover Township man was standing vigil when he was approached by two men accompanied by a woman, all unknown to him.

Officers say a verbal argument began resulting in the man being assaulted.

The trio fled as police were called. The man did not require medical attention.

The first suspect was described as a white man in his 20’s or younger, with short brown hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt and approximately 5’6” to 5’8” in height.

The second suspect was described as a white man in his 20’s or younger, with short brown, wearing a sweater with bold writing ‘USC’ or UMC’ and approximately 5’6” to 5’8” in height.

The woman was approximately 25 years old with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87310. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.