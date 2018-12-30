Man arrested on robbery charge after K-9 search in Dresden
The Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters.
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 12:34PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 30, 2018 12:35PM EST
A man is facing a robbery charge after police say he entered a Dresden business with a knife and demanded money.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday and police say the man left on foot without anything.
The K-9 unit was called in to help track down the suspect.
During the search, officers in the area were able to locate the man.
Nobody was injured. A 27-year-old Dresden man is charged with robbery with intent.