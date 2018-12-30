

A man is facing a robbery charge after police say he entered a Dresden business with a knife and demanded money.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday and police say the man left on foot without anything.

The K-9 unit was called in to help track down the suspect.

During the search, officers in the area were able to locate the man.

Nobody was injured. A 27-year-old Dresden man is charged with robbery with intent.