Man arrested in relation to CIBC robbery
Published Thursday, September 23, 2021 2:32PM EDT
LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook)
WINDSOR, ONT. E -- A 32-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a bank in LaSalle.
LaSalle police say on 9:45 a.m. last Saturday a suspect entered the CIBC on Malden Road where he approached a teller and demanded cash.
He then fled the area on a bicycle.
Police say after a “meticulous and thorough investigation” officers were able to identify, locate and arrest the man without incident.
Officers have charged 32-year-old Cody Carrington of Windsor in relation the robbery.
He is facing the charges of robbery, disguise with intent, and breach of probation.