Man arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in east Windsor

Windsor police have arrested a suspect following two reports of sexual assaults involving minors in the city’s east end.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation in late June after receiving complaints that two minors were “inappropriately touched in public” by a suspicious man who drove a black four-door SUV, police said in a statement.

The incidents took place between June 20 and July 12 in parking lots near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.

Police identified the suspect, a 34-year-old Windsor man on Sunday, shortly before 9 a.m. he turned himself into police.

The accused has been charged with:

Sexual assault (x 2)

Sexual interference (x 2)

Indecent exposure

Invitation to sexual touching

Criminal harassment

Investigators are asking residents to check their dashcam video for footage of a black SUV in the parking lots around this intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com